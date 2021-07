The Oculus Rift S is dead! Long live the Oculus Quest!. That’s not quite how Oculus phrased their original announcement, at Facebook Connnect, that they were going to be discontinuing their Oculus Rift S VR headset in favour of the Oculus Quest 2. And it’s true that the company is still supporting the Oculus Rift with new titles but, as spotted by NME, you can no longer purchase the Oculus Rift S from the Oculus store. If you do still want a new Oculus Rift S, various online and offline outlets still have stock but with Oculus no longer making the headset you can expect those supplies to dwindle.