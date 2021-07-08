Item calendar for the July 9 Item
Editor's note: Send listings for events happening in any of the seven towns to: TheItem@telegram.com. Berlin Public Library: is open to the public. Masks are requested to be worn and a limited number of patrons allowed. To sign up for virtual programming, contact Berlin Public Library, (978) 838-2812 or email sfoster@cwmars.org: Teens Book Talk, Mondays, July 26 and Aug. 16, preregistration required. 7 p.m. Teen Advisory Board, Monday, Sept. 27, 7 p.m. Solomon Pond Mall Story Times, Mondays, July 12, Aug. 9 and Sept. 13, with Ms. Sara, in the grassy area at the mall, 11 a.m. StoryWalk at the Solomon Pond Mall this summer. Davis Bates Storyteller for all ages, Monday, Aug. 9, 4 p.m.www.telegram.com
