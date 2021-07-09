Keep Longview Beautiful receives 'gold star' recognition from state association
A statewide environmental group has given Keep Longview Beautiful its highest recognition for the work the nonprofit organization provides to the city of Longview. Keep Texas Beautiful, an environmental and community improvement nonprofit organization, named Keep Longview Beautiful a “Gold Star Affiliate.” The designation was awarded to 70 such organizations out of about 300 in Texas. The gold star recognition is the highest possible status to achieve.www.news-journal.com
