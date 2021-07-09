Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Longview, TX

Keep Longview Beautiful receives 'gold star' recognition from state association

By Christina Cavazos ccavazos@news-journal.com
Longview News-Journal
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA statewide environmental group has given Keep Longview Beautiful its highest recognition for the work the nonprofit organization provides to the city of Longview. Keep Texas Beautiful, an environmental and community improvement nonprofit organization, named Keep Longview Beautiful a “Gold Star Affiliate.” The designation was awarded to 70 such organizations out of about 300 in Texas. The gold star recognition is the highest possible status to achieve.

www.news-journal.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
City
Longview, TX
Local
Texas Society
Longview, TX
Government
City
Star, TX
Longview, TX
Society
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Gold Star#Keep Texas Beautiful#The Green
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Gold
News Break
Politics
News Break
Society
Related
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

US, allies accuse China of global cyber hacking campaign

WASHINGTON, July 19 (Reuters) - The United States and a coalition of allies accused China on Monday of a global cyber hacking campaign that employed contract hackers, specifically attributing a large Microsoft attack disclosed earlier this year to actors working on Beijing's behalf. Opening a new area of tensions with...
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

1st Guantanamo detainee sent to home country in policy shift

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration on Monday transferred a Guantánamo Bay detainee to his home country for the first time, a policy shift from the Trump presidency that repatriated a Moroccan man years after he was recommended for discharge. The prisoner, Abdullatif Nasser, who’s in his mid-50s, was cleared...
Public HealthCNN

US gymnast tests positive for Covid-19 days before Olympics

The United States Olympic & Paralympic Committee has confirmed that an alternate on the women’s artistic gymnastics team tested positive for Covid-19. The unidentified athlete has been transferred to a hotel to quarantine. Here is the full statement from the committee:. The health and safety of our athletes, coaches and...

Comments / 0

Community Policy