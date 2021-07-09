Cancel
Pueblo, CO

Pueblo JROTC Color Guard presenting the colors ahead of the MLB All-Star Game

By Nicole Heins
KKTV
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - The Pueblo County High School Junior ROTC Color Guard will be presenting the flags to military families on Monday ahead of the MLB All-Star Game. 11 News spoke to students in the program and say this is an exciting once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. “We usually go to like high school and stuff to do color guard so it’s kind of like an honor almost just to do something so big,” said Devon Baker.

www.kktv.com

Comments / 0

