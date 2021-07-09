Pueblo JROTC Color Guard presenting the colors ahead of the MLB All-Star Game

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - The Pueblo County High School Junior ROTC Color Guard will be presenting the flags to military families on Monday ahead of the MLB All-Star Game. 11 News spoke to students in the program and say this is an exciting once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. “We usually go to like high school and stuff to do color guard so it’s kind of like an honor almost just to do something so big,” said Devon Baker.