Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Richmond, VA

Richmond’s Lee statue, after 131 years, is an unpardonable insult

By Jeffrey Boutwell
Washington Post
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJeffrey Boutwell, a former resident of Spotsylvania County, Va., is a distant cousin of George S. Boutwell. In the coming weeks, the Virginia Supreme Court will make known its decision regarding the fate of the most prominent Confederate memorial still standing in the nation: the 60-foot-tall equestrian statue of Gen. Robert E. Lee overlooking Monument Avenue in Richmond, former capital of the Confederacy.

www.washingtonpost.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Massachusetts State
Richmond, VA
Government
City
Richmond, VA
Local
Virginia Government
State
Mississippi State
State
Virginia State
City
George Washington, VA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stonewall Jackson
Person
George Washington
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Confederate States#Equestrian Statue#Confederate Flag#Confederacy#The Boston Daily Globe#The Boston Daily Traveler#The American Union#The Daily Traveler#Congress#Treasury#Senate#Americans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Congress & Courts
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy