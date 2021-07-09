Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Medford, OR

Readers respond: Wallan leaves constituents high and dry

By Letters to the editor
Posted by 
The Oregonian
The Oregonian
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Elected legislators are supposed to serve their constituents. This means supporting proposals designed to help Oregonians. Medford residents, in particular, deal with the wildfire risk that confronts our state and region ever more seriously as climate change raises the temperature, reduces snowpack and extends drought. These three factors combine to cause our soils and vegetation to dry out even more extensively than has historically been the case. The result is that wildfires, which are a natural and essential phenomenon in a Mediterranean (dry summer/wet winter) climate such as ours, become ever more likely.

www.oregonlive.com

Comments / 0

The Oregonian

The Oregonian

Portland, OR
52K+
Followers
27K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

We are the #1 news source in the PNW. Check out OregonLive.com for the best coverage of Portland and Oregon news, events and entertainment.

 https://www.oregonlive.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Medford, OR
Local
Oregon Government
Medford, OR
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pam Marsh
IN THIS ARTICLE
#High And Dry#Drought#Southern Oregonians
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Global Warming
Related
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

US, allies accuse China of global cyber hacking campaign

WASHINGTON, July 19 (Reuters) - The United States and a coalition of allies on Monday accused China's Ministry of State Security of a global cyber hacking campaign, specifically attributing a large Microsoft attack disclosed earlier this year to hackers working on Beijing's behalf. Opening a new area of tensions with...
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

Biden transfers 1st Guantanamo detainee to home country

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration on Monday transferred a detainee out of the Guantánamo Bay detention facility for the first time, sending a Moroccan man back home years after he was recommended for discharge. The Moroccan prisoner, Abdullatif Nasser, who’s in his mid-50s, was cleared for repatriation by a...
WorldCNN

US gymnast tests positive for Covid-19 days before Olympics

6 British athletes forced to self-isolate in Tokyo. Six British athletes and two staff members are self-isolating after coming into close contact with an individual who tested positive for Covid-19 on their flight to Japan, the British Olympic Association said Sunday. All eight tested negative at the airport and are...

Comments / 0

Community Policy