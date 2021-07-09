Readers respond: Wallan leaves constituents high and dry

Elected legislators are supposed to serve their constituents. This means supporting proposals designed to help Oregonians. Medford residents, in particular, deal with the wildfire risk that confronts our state and region ever more seriously as climate change raises the temperature, reduces snowpack and extends drought. These three factors combine to cause our soils and vegetation to dry out even more extensively than has historically been the case. The result is that wildfires, which are a natural and essential phenomenon in a Mediterranean (dry summer/wet winter) climate such as ours, become ever more likely.