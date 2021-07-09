Cancel
Freddie Meredith: 'I used to be a sleepwalker – I once woke with my bike on top of me'

The Guardian
The Guardian
The funniest standup I’ve ever seen …

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IO4lb_0as0Pq8X00
Freddie Meredith Photograph: Claire Haigh

I love Hannibal Buress , his show Comedy Camisado is hilarious. I saw him in Edinburgh maybe 10 years ago and have been following him ever since. He claims that the only difference between him and Kevin Hart is that Kevin Hart has a printer.

The funniest book I’ve ever read …

Tim Key’s He Used Thought As a Wife. I’m already reading it again. One of my main goals is to join Tim and the Colonel for a drink, see the swilling peers in action.

The funniest TV show I’ve ever seen …

Nathan for You is incredible. They take an idea and push it to the most extreme place. Nathan Fielder’s ability to unflinchingly capitalise on any opportunity to make things more uncomfortable is insane. The recurring Bill Gates impersonator is a favourite of mine.

The funniest heckle I’ve ever had …

I was in a pub having a drink with some mates and a random guy came over and headbutted me, and then I got thrown out of the pub. That one’s more of a life heckle, someone just thought: this guy sucks.

The funniest item of clothing I’ve ever owned …

Trilby hat.

The funniest meal I’ve ever eaten …

Just a ball of mozzarella. Occasionally I will eat one like an apple if I’m a hungry boy.

The funniest hairstyle I’ve ever had …

Blond frosted tips every summer from the ages of 10 to 13.

The funniest dream I’ve ever had …

I used to be a big sleepwalker. I once woke up with my bike on top of me in my bed and cuts all over my face. Who knows what happened, really.

The funniest joke I’ve ever heard …

“Do I need to be liked? Absolutely not. I like to be liked. I enjoy being liked. I have to be liked. But it’s not like this compulsive need ... like my need to be praised.” – Michael Scott, The Office US.

Freddie Meredith, AKA Groom of the Stool, performs at Knock2bag at the Moth Club, E9, 22 July. Follow him on Instagram at @Groom ofTheStool1

