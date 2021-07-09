Cancel
Wisconsin State

Search for missing Wisconsin couple turns up human remains

Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 10 days ago

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Detectives searching for a missing Windsor couple have found human remains that may be connected to the case.

The couple’s 23-year-old son reported them missing on Wednesday. He told police that they had planned to spend the 4th of July weekend at their cabin in White Lake in Langlade County with an unknown couple but never returned.

Deputies searched the White Lake property but found nothing. The couple’s son was arrested Thursday night and accused of providing false information to investigators.

The Dane County Sheriff’s Office said Friday that interviews with the couple’s family, friends and neighbors led them to a property in the county Thursday where they found human remains.

The remains have not been identified yet but the couple’s son was arrested Thursday night and booked into the Dane County jail on suspicion of providing false information to investigators.

Detectives were still searching the Dane County property for additional evidence Friday, the sheriff’s office said.

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

