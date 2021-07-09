Cancel
Hendersonville, NC

Wellness roundup: Local domestic, sexual violence nonprofits lose funding; Dogwood invests $25M into Pisgah Fund

By Jessica Wakeman
Mountain Xpress
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleState funding for local domestic, sexual violence nonprofits to end Sept. 30. The N.C. Governor’s Crime Commission informed four WNC nonprofits on June 16 of the discontinuance of nearly $2.3 million in grant funding previously available through the Victims of Crime Act and the Violence Against Women Act. Existing VOCA and VAWA grants are scheduled to run out on Thursday, Sept. 30.

