Sega has released a new trailer and screenshots for Super Monkey Ball: Banana Mania dubbed “Wondrous Worlds,” which showcases the game’s colorful worlds and story mode. Roll through the lush scenery of Jungle Island, catch a spa day in the Bubbly Washing Machine, or navigate the devious mazes of Dr. Bad-Boon’s Space Colony hideout in your quest to save your beloved bananas! Immersive comic book-style storytelling and a delightful cast of new playable characters debut in this faithful remaster, which features every world and stage from the beloved original games enhanced with new graphics and content.