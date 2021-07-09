5 Reasons Why You Should Watch Netflix’s Fear Street Trilogy

The R in "Rated R" stands for restricted, meaning the movie is not meant for anyone under 17. But there's a certain kind of Rated R that's actually created specifically for the 16, 15, and intrepid 14-year-old to watch. You know it when you see it, and you see it a lot in Netflix's Fear Street trilogy, a business experiment conducted by Netflix in which the three movies were released over three consecutive Fridays to turn it into a 15-day event. The first two movies got a good deal of social media chatter going, but with the third one out there, I think it will actually have some lasting impact with younger people. We may see some "I did it" bragging rights, more than what's typical for a newly served portion of "streaming content."