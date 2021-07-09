Ranking 5 best wins of Poirier's UFC career

As we get closer to Dustin Poirier's trilogy bout with Conor McGregor at UFC 264 on Saturday, let's look back on his five best performances in the Octagon to date. Green is a tough fighter to take out, but Poirier made it look easy. He dropped Green just over a minute into the bout before putting him down for good with a left hand later that round. This was Poirier's fourth straight victory since moving up to the lightweight division in 2015, and it was all the UFC brass needed to know that "The Diamond" - then ranked No. 11 - was ready to face a top contender.