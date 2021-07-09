‘Black Widow’ debuts: The cast talks about the “raw” fights, Natasha’s sacrifice, and more

Superheroes: They need breaks too! That's why it was nice to see Natasha Romanoff, taking a night off in Black Widow to catch a movie. What do superheroes watch, you ask?. Action movies. So much for a distraction. Natasha, I guess, loves herself some James Bond. Early on in the film, we see Black Widow herself taking a night off, drinking beer, and reciting lines from 1979's Moonraker. The film, which stars Roger Moore's iteration of Bond is a bit of a love-it-or-hate-it entry in the great canon of espionage flick. Those who love it will tell you that it's the movie where Bond goes to the moon, which is sweet. And those who hate it will ask: Why the hell they did they send Bond to the moon? Still, after finding out that Thor plays video games in his free time, I respect the movie night call, Natasha.