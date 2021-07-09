‘Black Widow’ debuts: The cast talks about the “raw” fights, Natasha’s sacrifice, and more
For Marvel movie fans, the wait is finally over: Black Widow swings into theaters today. The movie is set before Natasha Romanoff’s heroic sacrifice in Avengers: Endgame. Scarlett Johansson‘s character returns to her past, teaming up with her adoptive “family” of spies, including Florence Pugh as Ylena, and their “parents,” Rachel Weisz as Melina and David Harbour as Alexei Shostakov, AKA the Red Guardian, Russia’s answer to Captain America.1057kokz.com
