Blue Fire for PS4 launches July 23

By Sal Romano
Gematsu
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe PlayStation 4 version of Blue Fire will launch both physically and digitally on July 23, publisher Graffiti Games and developer Robi Studios announced. The digital edition will cost $19.99 and the physical $29.99. Blue Fire first launched digitally for Switch and PC via Steam on February 4, followed by...

www.gematsu.com

#Ps4#Blue Fire#Graffiti Games#Stadia#Void
PlayStation Plus: July’s free PS5 and PS4 games are available today

The most awaited moment of the month by all PlayStation Plus subscribers has finally arrived: starting today 6 July it is possible to download three new games for free for the PlayStation home platforms. Let’s find out together which ones! Later today, the Instant Game Collection for subscribers will welcome Call of Duty Black Ops 4 for PS4 (backward compatible with PS5), WWE 2K Battlegrounds for PS4 (backward compatible with PS5), and the all-new PlayStation 5 version of A Plague Tale Innocence (PS4 edition not included), which debuts on the market today. Call of Duty Black Ops 4 launched in 2018 (prior to Modern Warfare, Warzone, and Black Ops Cold War) marking a revolution for the series, since it lacks a single-player campaign and first introduced the battle royale. WWE 2K Battlegrounds represents a super-deformed interpretation of the sport-show par excellence, wrestling, proud as it is of its exaggerated gameplay and caricatured tones. A Plague Tale Innocence for PS5 instead allows you to experience the adventure of Amica and Hugo in a medieval France brought to its knees by the plague at 4K resolution and 60fps. All three free PlayStation Plus games for July will be available for download until Monday, August 2nd. We would also like to point out that one of the free games of June is still available, namely Virtua Fighter 5: Ultimate Showdown, also destined to remain in the selection until 2 August.
F.I.S.T. Forged In Shadow Torch Launches on PS5 and PS4 on September 7

Publisher Bilibili and developer TiGames have announced that F.I.S.T. Forged in Shadow Torch will launch on PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 on September 7. Pre-orders are live now on the PlayStation Store for $29.99 and PlayStation Plus subscribers can save 10%. You can watch the new trailer that was shown during the PlayStation State of Play and read more about the game.
Hand-Drawn RPG Tails Of Iron Launches September 17 For PS5, PS4

Odd Bug Studio and United Label have announced that Tails of Iron will launch on September 17 for PS5, PS4, PC, Nintendo Switch, Xbox Series X/S, and Xbox One. Featuring hand-drawn visuals, Tails of Iron is set in a war-ridden land where you’re a rat — but not just any rat, you’re Redgi, heir to the rat throne — on a quest to battle the nefarious Frog Clan and free your broken Kingdom from the resident Big Bad, Greenwart.
Crysis Remastered Trilogy Confirmed For Physical Launch On PS4 In Fall 2021

Crytek has announced that the upcoming Crysis Remastered Trilogy will be released at brick-and-mortar retailers in Fall 2021 for PS4 and Xbox One. Announced back in June, the Crysis Remastered Trilogy will be released for PS4, PC, Nintendo Switch, and Xbox One in Fall 2021, so it sounds like the physical version will be available day-and-date with the digital edition.
Metaloid: Origin launches on PS4

Eastasiasoft has announced the release of their action platformer Metaloid: Origin on Playstation 4. This sequel to the hit of 2019 metal sees players take on the role of androids in defending their home world. You can check out the new launch trailer below…. In Metaloid: Origin Take on the...
Free-to-play MMORPG Eternal coming to PS5, PS4 on July 19 in Japan

Asobimo will release free-to-play massively multiplayer online RPG Eternal for PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 on July 19 in Japan, the company announced. Eternal, which features character design by Yoshitaka Amano, first launched for PC via client download and Asobimo Games Launcher, iOS via the App Store, and Android via Google Play in December 2020.
NieR: Automata Steam upgrade patch launches July 15

HDR – The system will now detect whether HDR has been activated in the Windows display settings, and automatically boot the game in HDR mode if it has. Anti-Aliasing – Adjustments to the anti-aliasing functionality. User Interface Textures (4K) – Approximately 270 user interface textures for icons, backdrops, user interface...
Samurai Warriors 5 Demo Out For PS4 On July 20

Koei Tecmo has announced that it will roll out a Samurai Warriors 5 demo will drop on PS4, PC, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch in the US and Europe. The Samurai Warriors 5 demo will offer up two scenarios to sample — Raid on the Imagawa and Assault on Mino, both from Nobunaga’s path. You’ll also be able to get to grips two of the following characters in Free Mode: Hideyoshi Hashiba, Nō, Ieyasu Tokugawa, Toshiie Maed.
Deemo for Switch version 1.8 update now available, adds 18 songs

Publisher Flyhigh Works and developer Rayark have released version 1.8 update for the Switch version of Deemo, which adds 18 new songs and brings the game’s total song count to 323. Some of the new songs added include:. AD:PIANO Collection 3. “FEHLT -DEEMO edition-“ “Kaguya”. “Quimi (DEEMO Edit)”. Emotional Addict...
Shin Megami Tensei V ‘Daily Demon Vol. 027: Ongyo-Ki’ video

Volume 27 of Atlus’ “Daily Demon” video series for Shin Megami Tensei V introduces returning demon Ongyo-Ki. Shin Megami Tensei V is due out for Switch on November 11 in Japan and November 12 worldwide. Read more about the game here. Watch the latest trailer here. Watch the video below.
Final Fantasy X-3 outline exists, ‘possibility not zero’

The latest issue of Weekly Famitsu has a 30-page feature on the 20th anniversary of Final Fantasy X, which includes a special interview with Final Fantasy X character designer Tetsuya Nomura, event director Motomu Toriyama, scenario writer Kazushige Nojima, and more. In the interview, Nomura, Toriyama, and Nojima discussed the...
Company of Heroes 3 announced for PC

Publisher Sega and developer Relic Entertainment have announced Company of Heroes 3 for PC (Steam). It will launch in late 2022. Users can sign-up to CoH-Development to gain exclusive access to the Company of Heroes 3 pre-alpha preview, design documents, discussions with the developers, art drops, and more. “We’re really...

