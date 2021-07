Indie developer and publisher Tactic Studios Inc. have revealed that they are set to release their next game, Claire de Lune, on Steam next week. This one will make old-school sci-fi fans happy as you're exploring a planet in what is essentially a first-person puzzler title. You find yourself marooned on a strange planet where you are looking for your missing daughter among the beautiful sights and sounds. Using the ship's quirky AI named Arturo, you'll be put to the test in finding everything that you'll need to make it through and survive in this hostile environment, all while trying to track down your daughter and somehow escape off this planet. You can read more about it here along with screenshots and the latest trailer.