Noragami Season 3 Release Date, Cast And Plot - What We Know So Far
"Noragami" is a popular action/drama manga created by a female duo under the collective pen name, Adachitoka. Originally published in 2011 through manga publisher Kodonsha (via Anime News Network), "Noragami” quickly became one of Japan's most popular series. In 2014, the series received the first season of its anime adaptation, developed by Studio BONES ("FullMetal Alchemist: Brotherhood," "My Hero Academia"), followed by a second season, subtitled "Aragoto," the next year.www.looper.com
Comments / 0