Weather Forecast For Arizona City

ARIZONA CITY, AZ(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Friday, July 9 Sunny during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 110 °F, low 86 °F Windy: 20 mph



Saturday, July 10 Mostly sunny during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 111 °F, low 85 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Sunday, July 11 Sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 110 °F, low 85 °F Windy: 20 mph



Monday, July 12 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 108 °F, low 84 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



