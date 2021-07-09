Weather Forecast For Arizona City
ARIZONA CITY, AZ(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, July 9
Sunny during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 110 °F, low 86 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Saturday, July 10
Mostly sunny during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 111 °F, low 85 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Sunday, July 11
Sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 110 °F, low 85 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Monday, July 12
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 108 °F, low 84 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
