Arizona City, AZ

Weather Forecast For Arizona City

Arizona City (AZ) Weather Channel
 9 days ago

ARIZONA CITY, AZ(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DdAf7_0as0LR7e00

  • Friday, July 9

    Sunny during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 110 °F, low 86 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Saturday, July 10

    Mostly sunny during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 111 °F, low 85 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Sunday, July 11

    Sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 110 °F, low 85 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Monday, July 12

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 108 °F, low 84 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Arizona City, AZ
Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

