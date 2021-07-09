Chiefland Daily Weather Forecast
CHIEFLAND, FL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, July 9
Scattered showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight
- High 90 °F, low 73 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 6 mph
Saturday, July 10
Scattered Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 90 °F, low 73 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 3 mph
Sunday, July 11
Isolated showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then isolated showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 86 °F, low 71 °F
- Breezy: 2 mph
Monday, July 12
Scattered Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 88 °F, low 71 °F
- Breezy: 3 mph
