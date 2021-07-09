Cancel
Tell City, IN

Tell City Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Posted by 
Tell City (IN) Weather Channel
 9 days ago

TELL CITY, IN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aEJq1_0as0LJJ400

  • Friday, July 9

    Mostly sunny during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 68 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 5 mph

  • Saturday, July 10

    Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 85 °F, low 69 °F
    • Breezy: 7 mph

  • Sunday, July 11

    Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 83 °F, low 69 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, July 12

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 83 °F, low 68 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

