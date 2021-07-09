Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hertford, NC

Hertford Weather Forecast

Posted by 
Hertford (NC) Weather Channel
Hertford (NC) Weather Channel
 9 days ago

HERTFORD, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1V0u9X_0as0LHXc00

  • Friday, July 9

    Tropical storm conditions possible during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 73 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 10 mph

  • Saturday, July 10

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 74 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Sunday, July 11

    Slight chance of rain showers then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 75 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, July 12

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 74 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Hertford (NC) Weather Channel

Hertford (NC) Weather Channel

Hertford, NC
155
Followers
529
Post
9K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hertford, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hertford Weather Forecast#Newsbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Hertford, NCPosted by
Hertford (NC) Weather Channel

Hertford is in for a sunny Friday — jump on it!

(HERTFORD, NC) The forecast is calling for sun today in Hertford. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Hertford, NCPosted by
Hertford (NC) Weather Channel

Monday sun alert in Hertford — 3 ways to take advantage of it

(HERTFORD, NC) The forecast is calling for sun today in Hertford. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Comments / 0

Community Policy