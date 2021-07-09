Cancel
Bessemer City, NC

Friday rain in Bessemer City: Ideas to make the most of it

Posted by 
Bessemer City (NC) Weather Channel
Bessemer City (NC) Weather Channel
 9 days ago

(BESSEMER CITY, NC) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Bessemer City Friday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with a rainy Friday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Bessemer City:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gmRyz_0as0L8gK00

  • Friday, July 9

    Mostly sunny then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 68 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 8 mph

  • Saturday, July 10

    Patchy fog then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 68 °F
    • Breezy: 2 mph

  • Sunday, July 11

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 70 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, July 12

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 68 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Bessemer City (NC) Weather Channel

Bessemer City (NC) Weather Channel

Bessemer City, NC
