Bunker Hill, WV

Bunker Hill Weather Forecast

Bunker Hill (WV) Weather Channel
 9 days ago

BUNKER HILL, WV(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L4DeF_0as0KuPy00

  • Friday, July 9

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 62 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 9 mph

  • Saturday, July 10

    Mostly sunny during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 64 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Sunday, July 11

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 88 °F, low 69 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, July 12

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 91 °F, low 69 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

