Bunker Hill Weather Forecast

BUNKER HILL, WV(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Friday, July 9 Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 88 °F, low 62 °F Breezy: 3 to 9 mph



Saturday, July 10 Mostly sunny during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight High 85 °F, low 64 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Sunday, July 11 Showers And Thunderstorms Likely High 88 °F, low 69 °F Light wind



Monday, July 12 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 91 °F, low 69 °F Light wind



