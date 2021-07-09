Cancel
Aztec, NM

4-Day Weather Forecast For Aztec

Aztec (NM) Weather Channel
 9 days ago

AZTEC, NM(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hLoq6_0as0Kkpw00

  • Friday, July 9

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 101 °F, low 65 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Saturday, July 10

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 103 °F, low 66 °F
    • Windy: 35 mph

  • Sunday, July 11

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 94 °F, low 64 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, July 12

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 65 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Aztec, NM
Aztec (NM) Weather Channel

Aztec is in for a sunny Sunday — jump on it!

(AZTEC, NM) The forecast is calling for sun today in Aztec. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

