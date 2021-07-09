Cancel
La Grange, KY

Daily Weather Forecast For La Grange

Posted by 
La Grange (KY) Weather Channel
 9 days ago

LA GRANGE, KY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hxS96_0as0Ki4U00

  • Friday, July 9

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 65 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 6 mph

  • Saturday, July 10

    Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 80 °F, low 69 °F
    • Breezy: 7 mph

  • Sunday, July 11

    Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 83 °F, low 70 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, July 12

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 82 °F, low 69 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

La Grange, KY
Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Sunbreak Tuesday — tackle it with these activities

(LA GRANGE, KY) The forecast is calling for sun today in La Grange. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

