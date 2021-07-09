Cancel
Long Prairie, MN

Take advantage of Friday sun in Long Prairie

Posted by 
Long Prairie (MN) Weather Channel
 9 days ago

(LONG PRAIRIE, MN) The forecast is calling for sun today in Long Prairie. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Friday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Long Prairie:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RxsAi_0as0KfQJ00

  • Friday, July 9

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 56 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Saturday, July 10

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 56 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Sunday, July 11

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 57 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Monday, July 12

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 60 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

