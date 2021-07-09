Cancel
Gray Court, SC

4-Day Weather Forecast For Gray Court

Gray Court (SC) Weather Channel
 9 days ago

GRAY COURT, SC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Zvewm_0as0KZ4p00

  • Friday, July 9

    Mostly sunny then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 69 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 9 mph

  • Saturday, July 10

    Patchy fog then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 69 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 6 mph

  • Sunday, July 11

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 70 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, July 12

    Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 68 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Gray Court (SC) Weather Channel

Gray Court (SC) Weather Channel

Gray Court, SC
