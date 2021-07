BUFFALO, N.Y. — A fleet of 55 concrete trucks will be busy at Buffalo RiverWorks pouring the foundation for a new tourist attraction on Friday. The Buffal-O Ferris Wheel will be constructed on the foundation of an old grain silo outside of RiverWorks. The general manager of RiverWorks, Bill Casale, tells 2 On Your Side that this project was two years in the making.