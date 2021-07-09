Cancel
Graniteville, SC

4-Day Weather Forecast For Graniteville

Graniteville (SC) Weather Channel
 9 days ago

GRANITEVILLE, SC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Zvewm_0as0KEmo00

  • Friday, July 9

    Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 94 °F, low 71 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Saturday, July 10

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 92 °F, low 71 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 6 mph

  • Sunday, July 11

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 90 °F, low 71 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, July 12

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 91 °F, low 70 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

