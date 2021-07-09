Restaurants Are Still in Trouble. Here’s How Congress Can Help
Wander by restaurants this summer and the difference from last year couldn’t be more stark. Our favorite places to dine are hopping right now, especially in places like Las Vegas and Miami where tourists have returned in force. It goes beyond hotspots, though. Restaurateurs even in small So-Cal beach towns tell us they’ve having some of their best nights of sales ever as people can’t wait to get back out to eat.robbreport.com
Comments / 0