Enough to go around
Jesus said to her, “Daughter, your faith has made you well; go in peace, and be healed of your disease.” — Mark 5:34. “What’s mine is mine, and what’s yours is yours.” Could there be a more concise summary of the philosophy of our age? We have entire systems in our society to ensure that we do not lose what is ours. Police officers and courts guard our property rights. Bankers and financial regulators protect our money. The military ensures that other nations do not encroach on our territory.www.hendersondispatch.com
