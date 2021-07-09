Cancel
Ellenton, FL

Ellenton Daily Weather Forecast

Ellenton (FL) Weather Channel
 9 days ago

ELLENTON, FL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aEJq1_0as0Jx6M00

  • Friday, July 9

    Scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 74 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 7 mph

  • Saturday, July 10

    Scattered Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 91 °F, low 74 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Sunday, July 11

    Scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 73 °F
    • Breezy: 6 mph

  • Monday, July 12

    Scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while widespread showers and thunderstorms then scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 74 °F
    • Breezy: 9 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

