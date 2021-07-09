Cancel
Lindsay, CA

Weather Forecast For Lindsay

Lindsay (CA) Weather Channel
Lindsay (CA) Weather Channel
 9 days ago

LINDSAY, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

  • Friday, July 9

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 109 °F, low 78 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Saturday, July 10

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 109 °F, low 80 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Sunday, July 11

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 111 °F, low 79 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Monday, July 12

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 109 °F, low 76 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

