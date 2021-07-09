Cancel
Phelan, CA

Phelan Daily Weather Forecast

Phelan (CA) Weather Channel
 9 days ago

PHELAN, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QwJfI_0as0Jsgj00

  • Friday, July 9

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 97 °F, low 81 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Saturday, July 10

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 98 °F, low 81 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Sunday, July 11

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 99 °F, low 83 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, July 12

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 99 °F, low 82 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

