Gas pump skimmers can steal your money – The easy way to spot them
You wouldn’t think your local gas station is a hotspot for cybercriminals. But you’d be wrong. These crafty thieves have been ripping people off for years at gas stations. The common method is through card skimming and can be done in the blink of an eye. Criminals attach a card reading device to the pay point at the pump and capture your credit/debit card’s details. Tap or click here to see the difference between skimmers and shimmers.www.komando.com
