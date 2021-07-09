Gas pump skimmers can steal your money – The easy way to spot them

I’ve been hearing the occasional advertisement about how easy it is to steal your home without you even knowing about it. Companies announce protection against ‘title thieves’ as an insurance policy. The process they claim is relatively simple and silent. The bad guys are able to get a blank Quit Claim deed and go about forging signatures, enter the amount of ‘consideration’ or the transfer price and filing fee and even forge the notary stamp. Different states will have slight variations on this theme, but this is how they claim it works.