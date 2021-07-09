Cancel
Chesnee, SC

Chesnee is in for a sunny Friday — jump on it!

Posted by 
Chesnee (SC) Weather Channel
Chesnee (SC) Weather Channel
 9 days ago

(CHESNEE, SC) A sunny Friday is here for Chesnee, but if you haven’t got any ideas for taking advantage of it, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Check out these ideas along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Let’s face it — starting a new hobby can be frustrating at times, even hard, and that can be a disincentive to getting out of our comfort zones. There aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at rollerblading, bouldering, or whatever your next pursuit may be.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Friday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Chesnee:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OH2o2_0as0Jp2Y00

  • Friday, July 9

    Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then patchy fog overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 68 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 7 mph

  • Saturday, July 10

    Patchy fog then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 68 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 3 mph

  • Sunday, July 11

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 70 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, July 12

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 68 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Chesnee (SC) Weather Channel

Chesnee (SC) Weather Channel

Chesnee, SC
Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

