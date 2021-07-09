Cancel
Warrenville, SC

3 ideas for jumping on Friday’s sunny forecast in Warrenville

Warrenville (SC) Weather Channel
 9 days ago

(WARRENVILLE, SC) The forecast is calling for sun today in Warrenville. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Starting a new hobby can be intimidating at times, even hard, but there aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at your next pursuit. Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Friday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Warrenville:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PEj2h_0as0JnWK00

  • Friday, July 9

    Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 94 °F, low 71 °F
    • 5 to 12 mph wind

  • Saturday, July 10

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 92 °F, low 71 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 6 mph

  • Sunday, July 11

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 91 °F, low 71 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, July 12

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 70 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

