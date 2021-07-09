Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Blackshear, GA

4-Day Weather Forecast For Blackshear

Posted by 
Blackshear (GA) Weather Channel
Blackshear (GA) Weather Channel
 9 days ago

BLACKSHEAR, GA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uzZvk_0as0Ji6h00

  • Friday, July 9

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 72 °F
    • 2 to 12 mph wind

  • Saturday, July 10

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 88 °F, low 71 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 5 mph

  • Sunday, July 11

    Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 70 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, July 12

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 70 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Blackshear (GA) Weather Channel

Blackshear (GA) Weather Channel

Blackshear, GA
261
Followers
530
Post
10K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Blackshear, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newsbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy