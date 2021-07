FAMILIES LIVING VIOLENCE FREE, Before you asked her why she stayed, look at the way a caged bird sometimes refuses to leave, even when its case door is wide open. Even when you call it softly. Even when you try to take it out of its prison to set it free. And perhaps then you will understand. Families Living Violence Free can help! Call our 24/7 Crisis Line to speak with a trained advocate: 919-693-5700 or Español 919-690-0888.