Golden Valley, AZ

Daily Weather Forecast For Golden Valley

Golden Valley (AZ) Weather Channel
 9 days ago

GOLDEN VALLEY, AZ(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4C7i6h_0as0JYEJ00

  • Friday, July 9

    Sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 108 °F, low 87 °F
    • 5 to 13 mph wind

  • Saturday, July 10

    Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 113 °F, low 87 °F
    • Breezy: 6 to 10 mph

  • Sunday, July 11

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 110 °F, low 86 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, July 12

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 108 °F, low 85 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

