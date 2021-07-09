Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lumberton, TX

Lumberton Daily Weather Forecast

Posted by 
Lumberton (TX) Weather Channel
Lumberton (TX) Weather Channel
 9 days ago

LUMBERTON, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AiVYo_0as0JVa800

  • Friday, July 9

    Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 74 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Saturday, July 10

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 75 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Sunday, July 11

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 92 °F, low 75 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Monday, July 12

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 89 °F, low 74 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Lumberton (TX) Weather Channel

Lumberton (TX) Weather Channel

Lumberton, TX
263
Followers
518
Post
7K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lumberton, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newsbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy