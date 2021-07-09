Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Brookhaven, PA

Brookhaven Daily Weather Forecast

Posted by 
Brookhaven (PA) Weather Channel
Brookhaven (PA) Weather Channel
 9 days ago

BROOKHAVEN, PA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sloYr_0as0JTog00

  • Friday, July 9

    Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then patchy fog overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 68 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Saturday, July 10

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 69 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Sunday, July 11

    Chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 72 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, July 12

    Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 72 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Brookhaven (PA) Weather Channel

Brookhaven (PA) Weather Channel

Brookhaven, PA
79
Followers
524
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Brookhaven, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newsbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy