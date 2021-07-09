Cancel
Carencro, LA

Carencro Daily Weather Forecast

Carencro (LA) Weather Channel
 9 days ago

CARENCRO, LA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

  • Friday, July 9

    Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 75 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Saturday, July 10

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 76 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Sunday, July 11

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 91 °F, low 75 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Monday, July 12

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 89 °F, low 74 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Sunbreak Saturday — tackle it with these activities

(CARENCRO, LA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Carencro. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

