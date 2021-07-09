Cancel
Memphis, TN

Iconic Memphis staple Bryant’s Breakfast honors former owner’s legacy and love of dogs

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis’ iconic restaurant Bryant’s Breakfast is continuing the legacy of its former owner, Phil Bryant, and his love for animals.

The restaurant, located at 3965 Summer Ave., is offering guests a free breakfast sandwich Friday in exchange for donations to the All 4s Rescue League.

Guests can donate money or supplies including dog harnesses, kennels, medium and large dog collars, dog food and more, according to a Facebook post from the restaurant.

Phil Bryant passed away on Memorial Day after a battle with cancer.

Bryant’s was sold to new owners in December 2020.

According to the restaurant’s post, Phil’s rescue dog, Sky, is also in need of a “furever” home. She is a 4-year-old pit bull/Husky mix in need of a home with no other dogs or children.

If you are interested in giving Sky a home, call 901-650-6441 or 270-627-1924.

Bryant’s has received numerous awards, including being named one of the top places to eat breakfast in the U.S. by Esquire magazine and USA Today. It’s been named Best Biscuit in Memphis by Commercial Appeal and was a Best Breakfast in Memphis Finalist for several years.

The restaurant is open from 5 a.m. to 2 p.m. and is closed on Mondays and Tuesdays.

FOX13 Memphis WHBQ is serving the Mid-South local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

