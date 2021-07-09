Cancel
Elmwood Park, NJ

Weather Forecast For Elmwood Park

Elmwood Park (NJ) Weather Channel
 9 days ago

ELMWOOD PARK, NJ(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MgG8a_0as0Ipvv00

  • Friday, July 9

    Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 67 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 7 mph

  • Saturday, July 10

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 68 °F
    • Breezy: 3 mph

  • Sunday, July 11

    Chance of rain showers then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 71 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, July 12

    Chance of rain showers then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 71 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Elmwood Park, NJ
Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

