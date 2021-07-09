Cancel
Coffeyville, KS

4-Day Weather Forecast For Coffeyville

Coffeyville (KS) Weather Channel
 9 days ago

COFFEYVILLE, KS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YL1LT_0as0IleF00

  • Friday, July 9

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 73 °F
    • Windy: 24 mph

  • Saturday, July 10

    Partly sunny then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 68 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 10 mph

  • Sunday, July 11

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 63 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, July 12

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 64 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

