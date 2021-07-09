Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Duluth, MN

Reader's View: Union quality, pride run deep in Twin Ports

By Editorials
Duluth News Tribune
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Local Union Building Trades represent more than 6,000 women and men in the trades. We fight every day for livable wages and benefits for our members that you simply cannot find in the non-union construction industry. Project-labor agreements, or PLAs, were created to keep local skilled workers on local construction jobs. They create a level playing field for both union and non-union contractors. PLAs lift even non-union workers up by requiring pay at the area standard wages and benefits.

www.duluthnewstribune.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Business
City
Cloquet, MN
City
Duluth, MN
Duluth, MN
Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Union Workers#Local Union#Twin Ports#The Cloquet City Council#Pla#Laborers Local 1091#The News Tribune#Duluth News Tribune
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Jobs
Related
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

US, allies accuse China of global cyber hacking campaign

WASHINGTON, July 19 (Reuters) - The United States and a coalition of allies accused China on Monday of a global cyber hacking campaign that employed contract hackers, specifically attributing a large Microsoft attack disclosed earlier this year to actors working on Beijing's behalf. Opening a new area of tensions with...
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

1st Guantanamo detainee sent to home country in policy shift

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration on Monday transferred a Guantánamo Bay detainee to his home country for the first time, a policy shift from the Trump presidency that repatriated a Moroccan man years after he was recommended for discharge. The prisoner, Abdullatif Nasser, who’s in his mid-50s, was cleared...
Public HealthCNN

US gymnast tests positive for Covid-19 days before Olympics

The United States Olympic & Paralympic Committee has confirmed that an alternate on the women’s artistic gymnastics team tested positive for Covid-19. The unidentified athlete has been transferred to a hotel to quarantine. Here is the full statement from the committee:. The health and safety of our athletes, coaches and...

Comments / 0

Community Policy