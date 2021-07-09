Reader's View: Union quality, pride run deep in Twin Ports

The Local Union Building Trades represent more than 6,000 women and men in the trades. We fight every day for livable wages and benefits for our members that you simply cannot find in the non-union construction industry. Project-labor agreements, or PLAs, were created to keep local skilled workers on local construction jobs. They create a level playing field for both union and non-union contractors. PLAs lift even non-union workers up by requiring pay at the area standard wages and benefits.