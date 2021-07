First responders were at the scene of a two-vehicle crash on North Main Street near West Third Street at approximately 8:20 a.m. this morning. Marysville Division of Police Deputy Chief Bo Spain said a silver sedan was traveling southbound on North Main Street and a black pickup truck was turning from West Third Street when the crash occurred. The driver of the pickup truck was temporarily entrapped in the vehicle following the crash. Spain said the driver of the sedan was transported by medic from the scene. Names of the individuals involved were not available at press time.