Rosamond, CA

Daily Weather Forecast For Rosamond

Rosamond (CA) Weather Channel
 9 days ago

ROSAMOND, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08golT_0as0IXEx00

  • Friday, July 9

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 109 °F, low 79 °F
    • Windy: 30 mph

  • Saturday, July 10

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 111 °F, low 81 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Sunday, July 11

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 112 °F, low 80 °F
    • Windy: 30 mph

  • Monday, July 12

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 111 °F, low 78 °F
    • Windy: 30 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

