Pageland, SC

Pageland Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Pageland (SC) Weather Channel
 9 days ago

PAGELAND, SC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qfIX6_0as0INev00

  • Friday, July 9

    Mostly sunny then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 70 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 9 mph

  • Saturday, July 10

    Sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 71 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 5 mph

  • Sunday, July 11

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 89 °F, low 72 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, July 12

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 70 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Pageland, SC
Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

Pageland is in for a sunny Sunday — jump on it!

(PAGELAND, SC) The forecast is calling for sun today in Pageland. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

