Did you know... where this service station was located? Wheelwright Texaco Oil Station was located on the corner of Second Street and Otley Avenue. It is shown here as the backdrop to a parade, whose date and purpose are not known. This long-running service station was just one of many that served the Perry community. The gas stations you remember will vary based on when and where in Perry you lived. There were stations whose owners were as well known as the station itself... Don's and Jack Hawn's to name a couple. Where was your favorite filling station?